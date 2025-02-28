Employment attorney reacts to Henderson Police Chief labor dispute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One week from today there's a chance Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick will be out of a job.

Two weeks ago, sources told Channel 13 she was told to either resign or be fired.

For years now, the City of Henderson has parted ways with its police chiefs and now, the current chief may be next.

Some in Henderson question what's causing the revolving door.

I reached out to labor and employment attorney Shannon Bodin, who also happens to be a former Henderson Police Officer about the ongoing labor dispute involving the current police chief Hollie Chadwick.

“There's been a succession now of police chiefs fired for wrongdoing, basically," said Bodin.

Garcia: What did this police chief have to do in order to get to this point?

Bodin: There would be some sort of malfeasance or maybe some sort of cause. Like, she would have had to do something that would have resulted in a violation of the CBA [collective bargaining agreement], for cause to to be either let go or forced to resign.

The police union accuses Chadwick of violating their collective bargaining agreement and retaliating against their president.

The Executive Director of the Nevada Association of Public Safety Andrew Regenbaum showed me the collective bargaining agreement.

Regenbaum: There was a series of things that she did relative to the union and specifically the union president that we believe were an unfair labor practice and constituted union busting.

Both Chadwick and the City of Henderson deny any wrongdoing. Their response was submitted in advance of a hearing before the employee management relations board.

They argue the CBA gives the Chief full authority to approve or deny union leave and that's why they're asking to pause the case requesting arbitration.

I asked Bodin how big of a problem this is for Chief Chadwick.

Garcia: So you're saying this specific situation is not enough for it to be a terminal offense?

Bodin: It doesn't seem like it. No. Just based on the face value of what it is. It doesn't seem like that would be enough to force a chief to resign or to be fired.

I reached out to Chief Chadwick's attorney and the City of Henderson. The city said it won't comment on personnel matters and I haven't heard back from Chadwick's legal team.

