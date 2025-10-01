Eight years strong: How Las Vegas remembers the 1 October mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday marks the eighth year since the 1 October shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas — the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

There were nearly 22,000 people at the festival. Fifty-eight of them died that night, and since then, two more names have been added to the toll because of injuries tied to the attack.

It was a night that changed the Las Vegas community forever.

On Wednesday, that community once again rallied to honor the fallen, the injured and the heroes of the deadly 2017 shooting.

The day began with a sunrise memorial ceremony co-hosted by Clark County and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

1 October Sunrise Remembrance Ceremony, co-hosted by Clark County and LVMPD

Our community continues to rely on one another to heal. An organization born out of the tragedy continues to help survivors, victims' families, and first responders through their annual quilt raffle.

Work continues on the permanent 1 October memorial that will go up on the Las Vegas Strip. The Vegas Strong Fund is still raising money for the project. Construction was originally set to begin within the past year and completed by the 10-year remembrance.

While the two-acre lot where the memorial will eventually be built remains empty, those involved in the project say that won't be the case for long.

The VGK Foundation contributed $1 million to the Vegas Strong Fund to help build the Forever One Memorial. The Golden Knights are also hosting a blood drive in partnership with Downtown Summerlin and Vye Talent. It's happening outside City National Arena until 4 p.m.

Tonight, at 10:05, the city will gather at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden for the annual Reading of the Names Ceremony, when each victim is remembered with a candle and toll of the bell.

