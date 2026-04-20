Where is the promised bonus pay for teachers in hard-to-fill positions? Here's what CCSD told us.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This morning, we're working to get answers for teachers who work in hard-to-fill positions about extra pay they were supposed to receive.

One of them reached out to Channel 13 and said they hadn't received the $5,000 bonus yet, and the school year is almost over.

On Thursday, I relayed their concerns to the district, and late Friday, I heard back.

The district sent out a letter to all licensed employees saying