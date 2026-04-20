Where is the promised bonus pay for teachers in hard-to-fill positions? Here's what CCSD told us.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This morning, we're working to get answers for teachers who work in hard-to-fill positions about extra pay they were supposed to receive.
One of them reached out to Channel 13 and said they hadn't received the $5,000 bonus yet, and the school year is almost over.
On Thursday, I relayed their concerns to the district, and late Friday, I heard back.
The district sent out a letter to all licensed employees saying
Dear Licensed Employees,
The Human Resources Unit and the Business and Finance Unit are providing this joint update regarding Assembly Bill 398 (2025).
Assembly Bill 398 (2025) provides funding for additional compensation for hard-to-fill positions in Title I schools.
All Nevada Districts, including the Clark County School District, received confirmation of funding on Monday, March 30, 2026. The distribution of this additional compensation, which will include retroactive pay, will begin in the second paycheck in April. Future paychecks will continue to include the additional compensation, prorated over the year, until all funds have been fully expended.
Background on these funds:
The 2025–2027 Negotiated Agreement between the Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association (Article 26-19: Differential Pay for Hard-to-Fill High-Vacancy Teaching Positions) provides for a monetary incentive for certain eligible licensed employees (English, Math, Science, and Special Education) from state-authorized funding pursuant to Assembly Bill 398.
As stated in the communications from September 4, 2025, and November 3, 2025, the qualifying schools will receive additional compensation for classroom positions. Eligible employees will receive a separate notice as to when to expect this additional compensation.
Title I schools are eligible for the following reasons:
a. For elementary schools, a vacancy rate of ten percent (10%) or higher.
b. For middle schools, a vacancy rate of twelve percent (12%) or higher.
c. For high schools, a vacancy rate of fifteen percent (15%) or higher.
To receive this additional compensation, the licensed employee at a qualifying Title I school must be a classroom teacher or spend the majority of their assigned duties teaching students in a classroom.
Special education teachers who teach in qualifying Title I schools are eligible for the additional compensation, regardless of whether they teach in a self-contained classroom.
For the 2025-2026 school year, special education teachers who spend the majority of their assigned duties teaching students in a classroom in a Title I school that does not meet the above vacancy threshold shall also receive the additional compensation.
Individual employee notifications will be sent to eligible employees.
Employees must be active for the entire school year to receive the benefit of up to $5,000. Employees who are not active the entire school year will receive a prorated amount.
Please refer to the following AB 398 FAQ and do not hesitate to contact Human Resources (702) 799-2812, option 1, or Business and Finance (702) 799-5452 if you have any questions or concerns. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.