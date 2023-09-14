Valley teacher rallies heat up as Clark County judge granted injunction

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another teacher rally in Las Vegas was held was Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards on Wednesday.

Teachers shared their frustrations with the negotiation process. Wednesday, a Clark County judge granted an injunction against the teachers union after deeming the recent wave of teacher absences from valley schools "a strike."

Tuesday, the school district declared an "impasse" after yet another day of negotiations.

I spoke to the president of the Clark County Education Association, Marie Neisess, about the arbitration process.

"Disappointing to go to arbitration but at the same time we are looking forward to having a fresh set of eyes looking at the contract because at the end of the day I don't think the community realizes how much of a dumpster fire CCSD is under superintendent Jara and those trustees," she said.

Neisess says that the money for public education put in by the governor can now be seen.

"We are thankful it is now out of their hands so we can prove the amount of money that the governor put into public education is there," she said.

The arbitration process can take some time, possibly several months before it's complete.

The union denied involvement in the absences and says they plan to appeal the ruling.