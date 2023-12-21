Union, Clark County School District reach agreement on 'historic' teacher contracts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After months of bitter negotiations, the Clark County School District and the union representing its teachers have come to an agreement on new contracts.

The Clark County Education Association announced the "historic" agreement with CCSD in a news release on Wednesday afternoon.

It follows months of back-and-forth in court and in public debate over how the district would spend money allocated by the Nevada legislature for teacher raises. Unable to reach an agreement, CCSD moved to bring the negotiations to arbitration.

"The resulting agreement, amounting to $755 million over two years...stands as the most substantial educator contract in the district's history," CCEA stated.

The new contract will include what union leaders described as a "substantial pay increase" distributed as a 10% salary increase in the first year, followed by an 8% raise in the second year.

Special education teachers and teachers in Title 1 schools will receive $5,000 of additional pay starting in July 2024, CCEA officials stated.

Teachers are also expected to see an increase in extra duty pay from $31.50 to $50 an hour.

As part of the agreement, CCSD will pay an additional 19.7% in monthly health care premium contributions over the term of the agreement, according to CCEA, which added that "There will be no increase by employees toward monthly premiums."