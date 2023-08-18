Why are teachers rallying throughout Las Vegas? These are the answers they told us.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As tensions grow between Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association, more teacher rallies are happening throughout the Las Vegas valley.

On Thursday, over a hundred educators rallied in the northwest valley near Decatur and I-215.

Daniel Schantol, a CCSD teacher and parent, was one of the organizers of the event. He said teachers have been struggling ever since COVID-19.

“The last several years have been tougher and tougher. There’s more put on our plates,” Schantol said. “We need a contract. We need our raise to come our way because we’re struggling. There have been too high costs from gas to rent to mortgages, and we need that help and support to focus on our kids and the district.”

The district previously said they could do a 6.85 percent raise, but the teachers union has been pushing for a 10 percent raise.

“There is money from the state,” Schantol said. “They’ve been granted $2 billion within education funding and another $250 million from SB 231. The money is there.”

CCEA has given the district a hard deadline of August 26 to create an acceptable deal. If not, the union has threatened work actions.

The district has gone to court to try and prevent this. The matter is set to be heard in district court next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, parents are also concerned with the situation.

“Kids are not oblivious,” said parent Stephanie Valdez. “They can sense that there is tension. They know teachers are working without a contract. They know that it’s important for us to stand up and stand with teachers. This is not just a teachers’ issue but a whole community issue.”

Some parents told Channel 13 they would like to see more investment in teachers so students can get quality education.

“You hope that your children are getting the best education from the best teachers available, and when our teachers our stressed and worrying about their pay, it can impede the quality of education,” said parent Kate Harlan.