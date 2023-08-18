CCSD and CCEA to show up in court early next week. Valley attorney explains to us what could happen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association met Thursday to see if they could strike a deal as the union pushes for money. Before a deal is known, the two parties will be attending court early next week. Since there is no contract, the union has threatened to take action.

Because of that, the district filed a motion in court to prevent a strike. Both parties have provided documents with their opinions on the matter. In the coming days, a judge will decide on the motion.

PREVIOUS: CCEA and CCSD to meet Thursday, Friday to negotiate contracts and pay

I talked to a state assemblyman and Rancho High School teacher, Reuben D'Silva, several times and got his reaction to these negotiations ending up in court.

As tension between the district and teachers intensifies through protests, soon their issues will also be in a district courtroom.

CCSD filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop any strike, which is illegal for public employees in Nevada.

"I think I'll use the words of our Senate majority leader, 'it is ridiculous,' that is my response to CCSD's actions there," D'Silva said.

So, what happens in the courtroom? I spoke with Attorney Eric Blank about what this could mean.

"What they are saying is, 'we are going to prevent you from taking this action,' via the court order," Blank said.

In the district's court-filed response, they claimed the union was threatening to strike, providing examples from several news articles. It claims the CCEA executive director did not distinguish that strikes are illegal for public employees in Nevada.

The union response states the union and its members know striking is illegal for them, even saying it has been publicly stated. It also claims the injunction is premature as negotiations continue.

13 INVESTIGATES: Clark County School District, teachers union have long history of contract controversy

"What the school district is trying to do and is trying to say in court, 'we want you to prevent the teacher's union from taking any action that would be similar to a strike, or any kind of strike, so we want you to take that action on our behalf,'" Blank said.

After back-and-forth responses, the two parties will face a judge on Aug. 22, where a judge could decide.

"The court could also modify and put modifiers in, or the court could say, 'I don't have enough information,' or it is premature," he said.

The district has said by taking action, they will implement a work action to work the scheduled hours. The court date is next Tuesday.

As for the negotiations, it will continue Friday.

Next week, the school board will discuss the latest offer from the union.