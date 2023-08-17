CCEA and CCSD to meet Thursday, Friday to negotiate contracts and pay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District and the teacher's union are getting ready to get back to the negotiating table.

Thursday, the two parties will work toward a salary contract. This comes as teachers continue to protest for more pay.

13 INVESTIGATES: Clark County School District, teachers union have long history of contract controversy

"We should be getting what was allocated, what was promised," said a CCEA member at a demonstration Wednesday at Rancho High School.

CCSD teachers and their union have been pushing for a 10 percent raise for months. Most recently, the district said they could do a 6.85 percent, bringing the starting salary to roughly $52,000.

"I don't think it's adequate at all," said Reuben D'Silva, a state assemblyman and teacher about what CCSD offered. "It does not solve the problem. It is not even keeping up with the inflation rate. I am hoping the district is coming to its senses."

Just last week, a protest of 4,000 teachers interrupted a CCSD board meeting, ultimately cutting it short.

MORE: 'No contract, no peace': CCEA members filled CCSD Board meeting to voice concern during public comment

Both the Clark County Education Association and the district will meet again at the negotiating table on Thursday and Friday.

"They want us to stay firm," said Marie Neisess, president of CCEA. "That is what we plan on doing."

The fight has also ended up in court. CCEA said without a contract, they would be doing a "work action" by only working during school hours, and not working any extra because it is illegal for public employees to strike in Nevada.

Despite the district taking the issue to court, filing a restraining order and temporary injunction, teachers say they are curious to see what will happen at the negotiating table this week.

"We gave out $250 million specifically for the teacher raises," said Rochelle Nguyen, state senator.

BACKLASH: Teacher union protests, CCSD backlash has parents worrying about student education

Nguyen says lawmakers approved Senate Bill 231 funds for this.

"They have money to give, more than they are offering, they have made arguments they only have this for two years, but that is how we do all of our budget in the state," Nguyen said.

Next week, the two parties will also be in court, where a judge will decide on the district's restraining order.