Teachers union says 'scandal brewing' over Superintendent Jara's pending resignation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Education Association officials are crying foul over the offered resignation of Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara.

On Thursday, Marie Neisess said the timing of Jara's resignation letter — which was made public this week — is "suspicious."

Neisess made the comments during a press conference Thursday morning.

"We believe that there's a scandal brewing," Neisess said. "And we think it's based on our pending litigation against Dr. Jara."

The CCEA, the union representing Clark County public school teachers, has long been at odds with Jara, who was hired in 2018.

During a scheduled CCSD board of trustees meeting Wednesday, school board members will consider a possible buyout of Jara's contract.

Part of the reason why the CCEA is suspicious of the timing involves "pending litigation" the union has against Jara, according to Neisess.

That's regarding what the union says are past inappropriate social media posts.

As of early Thursday afternoon, CCSD's communications team had not responded for a request by Channel 13 for reaction to the Thursday press conference.

The union first pushed publicly for Jara's resignation in early 2023.

"I think we've been validated since we took that position," said John Vellardita, executive director of the CCEA. "There's also something more systemic that's wrong with this school district."

Jara's current contract expires in 2026.