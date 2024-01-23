CCSD agrees to release superintendent's social media records after burner account allegations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District agreed to release records related to Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara's social media accounts after the teachers union took the matter to court.

CCSD has until Feb. 5 to release records previously requested by the Clark County Education Association, according to the court filing obtained by Channel 13.

The order stems from a legal motion filed by the teachers union regarding social media posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the original court filing, CCEA alleged Jara and/or Tod Story, the district's chief communications officer, used at least two accounts on X to publicly criticize the union and its leaders during ongoing contract negotiations last year.

According to the union, CCSD failed to adequately respond to its requests for records related to the X accounts.

CCEA's lawyers argued the records should be made public under the Nevada Public Records Act since the posts were made by Jara and/or Story in their official capacity as public employees.

The union took issue with one post in particular that alludes to an extra-marital affair between union president Marie Neisess and executive director John Vellardita.

Screenshot from court filing In a recent court filing, lawyers for the Clark County Education Association included a screenshot of this post from a since-deactivated social media account associated with Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

Union lawyers also alleged Jara and/or Story used a burner account on X to publicly disparage the union and its leaders.

Both Jara's official account and the alleged burner account have since been deactivated, but lawyers argued records of one or both accounts could still be recovered.

Reached for comment on the initial court filing, a spokesperson for CCSD told Channel 13 the district does not comment on pending litigation.

CCEA sent this statement on Tuesday: