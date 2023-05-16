New poll from teachers union shows '71% of likely voters' support firing CCSD Superintendent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local teachers union has released the results of a recent survey, asking Clark County voters if they supported the firing of CCSD Superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara.

According to a news release from CCEA, the poll was done from May 6 through May 9 and had a sample size of 600. This poll comes after another survey from CCEA indicated that 75% of teachers surveyed had "no confidence" in Dr. Jara.

The survey results showed that voters said "living" (22%) and "public education" (19%) as the two most important issues facing Clark County.

70% of survey participants also feel like Nevada spends "too little" on education.

CCEA also asked participants how they felt about Governor Joe Lombardo's proposed education budget. 88% percent of participants said they supported his budget, with 50% saying that they have a favorable view of Lombardo and 35% saying they have an unfavorable view.

By comparison, the CCEA said 51% of participants had a "strong negative opinion" of CCSD Superintendent, Dr. Jesus Jara, and 51% had an "unfavorable" opinion of the Board of Trustees.

"If the School Board chooses not to fire Superintendent Jara, 62% of those polled would support recalling Trustees who vote to keep him and 66% would be more likely to vote against those Trustees in future recalls," the release stated.

Additionally, the survey claimed that 60% of participants would support putting CCSD into "receivership" if the district does not "use surplus funds to increase educator salaries."

The CCEA also released the following statement in the news release:

“Last month, we released the results of a survey of educators in Clark County showing 75% had ‘no confidence’ in Superintendent Jara’s ability to effectively spend the historic investment in education that our governor and lawmakers are making to improve student outcomes. The results of this poll among likely voters in Clark County show that the community is in complete alignment with educators when it comes to their faith in Jara to lead the fifth largest school district in the nation.”

CCSD provided a statement to Channel 13 on Monday, following the release of the survey result, accusing the CCEA of making a "bad-faith effort to influence contract negotiations."

Read the full statement from CCSD: