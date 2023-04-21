Union survey reports 75% of teachers have 'no confidence' in CCSD Superintendent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A recent survey from the Clark County Education Association, a union representing teaching professionals, reported that 75% of teachers surveyed had "no confidence" in CCSD Superintendent, Dr. Jara.

A release from the organization said the vote was held to evaluate whether teachers trust the district's ability to "effectively spend the historic new funding for public education in Nevada to improve student outcomes."

"CCEA believes that CCSD should be given one year to demonstrate they are using state funding on programs and strategies to improve student outcomes," the release reads in part.

The release continues, "We are now going on five years under Jara's tenure as superintendent. From the very beginning, he's told the community to judge him not by his rhetoric, but by his record — and that record couldn't be more clear. Graduation rates are suspect, proficiency levels continue to be chronically low, the disparities

between our most at-risk students and everyone else continue to widen, and our students are fundamentally not college or career-ready upon leaving CCSD."

In a statement to Channel 13, CCSD released a responding statement, questioning the validity of the union's claims.

"With the questionable nature of this purported survey, this is an attempt by CCEA — who barely represent half of the teachers in CCSD — to influence contract negotiations in a bad faith attempt to leverage what little credibility they have left with teachers. It is unfortunate that their focus is not on improving the salary schedule and health expectations to retain our hard-working educators. They deserve better from their bargaining association."

The CCEA said in an additional news release on Friday that they would be posting the same question of confidence to the public and running a multi-week canvassing campaign in the community to talk directly with voters and constituents.