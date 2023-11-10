Students organize rally to support teachers during negotiations with Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Education Association, a union for teachers in the Clark County School District, said a student protest is happening Thursday afternoon at the school board meeting.

The union said CCSD students are showing their support for educators during contract negotiations with the district.

Join them next Thursday, November 9th, at 4pm as they rally and protest at the school board meeting! pic.twitter.com/00esTSyr0h — Clark County Education Association (@cceanv) October 31, 2023

Teachers are fighting for raises from funds approved by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo in a recent legislative session. Senate Bill 231 appropriates $250 million for school funding across Nevada districts.

The union has requested that teachers receive a 10 percent salary increase for the school year and another 8 percent bump for the following year. The request also asks for more contributions to teachers' health insurance deductibles and an additional $5,000 pay increase for teachers in Title I schools.

The most recent offer by the district made known to KTNV includes, at minimum, a two-year salary increase of 12.3 percent.

The Clark County School District released a breakdown of its proposed spending of funds from S.B. 231. The district claims its accounting shows the union is proposing to spend $70 million they don't have in their budget.

#HAPPENINGNOW: Dozens of students are rallying outside the Clark County School District Education Center. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/L412CARLvx — Jhovani Carrillo (@JhovaniNews) November 10, 2023

