Report identifies Nevada's 'abysmal' school funding; superintendents call for education investment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's school superintendents are calling on the state legislature to address "woefully inadequate" school funding.

The Commission on School Funding released its annual "Making the Grade" report on Wednesday. Nevada was the only state in the nation to receive an "F" in all three categories tracked by the report.

The Nevada Association of School Superintendents, chaired by Clark County School District Supt. Dr. Jesus Jara, urged state leaders and legislators to "optimally fund education for Nevada's children." They called the current state of school funding "abysmal."

"Every measure by every organization, including the Education Law Center, reaches the same conclusion: Nevada funds education at the bottom of the 50 states, and the education budget is the lowest percentage of Nevada's statewide budget in history," the superintendents stated.

They argue Nevada's school funding must be increase, "as Nevada's leaders and families expect better academic outcomes for their children."

"Breaking up districts or continuing to underpay educators are not strategies for success," they added, "and as a result, Nevada's children bear the brunt of inadequate funding."

The superintendents' association identifies its blueprint for academic improvement in Nevada with a plan called iNVest — "Investing in Nevada's Education, Students and Teachers." They argue the 2023 Legislature should pass legislation that:



substantially increases per-pupil funding by adding $270.8 million in new funding for FY24;

fully funds the weights assigned in the Pupil-Centered Funding Plan (created in the 2019 legislative session) "so all students receive the appropriate and equitable level of support no matter their zip code or circumstance";

modernizes educational statutes;

provides funding to enable schools to be technology-rich and aligned with modern workplace expectations;

invests in school safety measures with an emphasis on addressing mental health issues;

implements funding mechanisms that are dedicated exclusively to school facilities.

"Proper funding is the key component to making the system work," Nevada's superintendents argue. "The State General Fund’s support for K-12 education must increase on par with State revenue growth over the next biennium."

SCHOOL FUNDING GETS AN 'F': Nevada receives an 'F' on funding education, report shows