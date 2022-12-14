Nevada receives an 'F' on funding education, report shows

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Education Law Center's annual "Making the Grade" report shows that Nevada was the only state in the nation to receive an "F" in the categories of Funding Level, Funding Distribution and Funding Effort.

According to officials who sent the report, Nevada students continue to be among the worst funded in the nation as of December 13, 2022.

The Education Law Center’s annual Making the Grade report examines the condition of public school funding across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Officials say the report ranks and grades each state on three measures to answer the key question: "How fair is school funding in your state?" Additionally, Nevada, which had already been ranking towards the bottom, decreased funding compared to 2008, after adjusting for inflation.

“‘We’ve been hearing for years that Nevada wants to change course in supporting its students but we’ve continued to hover at the bottom in funding. This translates into our students having the largest class sizes in the country, limited resources and lack of opportunities,” said Amanda Morgan, executive director of Educate Nevada Now. “Success takes commitment and meaningful investment, and we clearly have not done that for our students.”

According to Making the Grade, Nevada ranks 47th in per-pupil funding and funds its students $4,370 per pupil. This is reported to be less than the national average.

Nevada also received an “F” and ranked 44th when it came to "funding effort" which reflects both state and local funding as a percentage of GDP at the state level.

“Seeing us toward the bottom in funding effort is the most disheartening aspect of this report, as it shows how indifferent and uncommitted Nevada is towards the education of its students. We don’t value them despite having the financial capacity to do more. We can and we must do more” added Morgan.

The report also highlighted the looming fiscal cliff that is to come as pandemic relief funding expires, cautioning that states will need to increase their levels of support or be “forced to cut essential staff, programs and services for students.” Additionally, the progressive distribution of the federal funding means high-poverty schools that received the most aid will have the most to lose when those funds run out.

“Luckily, we are about to enter a new legislative session in Nevada, and we are going in with a potential budget surplus,” said Morgan. “We urge legislators to prioritize our students’ needs.”

Highlights provided from the report include:

