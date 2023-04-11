New tech at UNLV School of Medicine building exposes students to real life simulations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Preparing the next generation of medical professionals is the goal of UNLV's new Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine building in the Las Vegas Medical District.

The building opened last October.

Many students are spending a lot of their time at the new building. For example, Karl Aharonian studies at the building to reach his goal to become a physician in the valley.

"It is amazing, we have a lot of study spaces, a lot of technology to use during instruction and lectures," Aharonian said. "Overall, it is very helpful to be in a high-tech building."

Speaking of technology, UNLV's School of Medicine spokesperson, Paul Joncich, said there is tech in the building where students can see the human body down to a microscopic level.

"These are basically like iPads where students can zoom in to every single part of the body all the way down to the cellular level," Joncich said about the virtual anatomy lab.

Next in the building is also a simulation bay.

"You have high fidelity mannequins, they can sweat," Jonchich said. "They can react to different stimuli."

The simulation gives students a hands on learning experience of real life situations. The training is guided and monitored by physicians behind the glass in a control room.

"This new building really allows out students to get into these realistic scenarios and train them to be the next generation of physicians," Joncich said.

The new technology has students grateful to be in the program, including student Raksha Giri. She says once she graduates, she hopes to open a practice in Las Vegas.

"One day I will be able to give back to this community and serve a greater purpose by fulfilling the health care needs of this diverse patient population," she said.

On top of these rooms, there's more. The hospital room simulation has an examination table, looking very similar to what a surgeon would see in a standardized patient room. In this room, students are tested.

"Our student doctors interact with patients who are actually actors presenting symptoms," Joncich said.

He continues saying the cost of the 135,00 sq. feet building is just under $150 million. The Nevada Health and Bioscience Corporation provided funding and oversaw the construction.

Joncich said the building allows an increase of the number of students in a class. The capacity grew from 60 students to 66. Currently, the school is waiting for approval to increase to 90. This increase can bring even more students in the program, and potentially open more practices in the valley.

"We already have this understanding of what this community needs and what are the different things we can do to help this city in the medical field and beyond," Aharonian said.