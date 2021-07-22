Officials give hard hat tour of Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine building at UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're getting an updated look at the construction of UNLV's new building.

Officials gave 13 Action News a hard hat tour at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV located near Interstate 15 and Charleston Boulevard.

Construction on the five-story, 135,000 square-foot building broke ground in October.

The CEO of the Nevada Health and Bioscience Corporation, Maureen Schafer, says the new space will make more room for future doctors in the valley.

"It will be a building that will enable up to 120 students per class," she said. "The graduates from this past May were graduates of a class of 60 kids, or I should say young adults, and this enables more students, more doctors per class."

The building is set to be completed next year.