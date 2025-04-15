LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday was the first day on the job for Jhone Ebert after officially becoming the new superintendent of the Clark County School District.

I was there for the selection process and again on Monday as Superintendent Ebert hit the ground running by visiting two CCSD schools.

WATCH | What are Ebert's goals as she takes on her new role?

New CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert kicks off first day touring schools

Ebert's first visit was at Howard Wasden Elementary School where she talked with the principal and students. She made it a point to stop in a classroom for visually impaired students. She then visited Advanced Technologies Academy for a lecture hall dedication ceremony.

During the selection process for the new superintendent, I covered the interview process specifically, speaking to Ebert several times. She not only mentioned wanting to do school visits like she did Monday, but also said whoever took the role needed to start while state lawmakers were still in the legislative session up in Carson City.

Bills pertaining to education are still actively working their way through. I asked her about that Monday.

"We know that we’re waiting for the Economic Forum on May 1 to come in that will drive a lot of their decisions as well. The legislators that I’ve spoken with are all in making sure that we have the resources that we need," Ebert said. "They’re closing out budgets now, starting to close. And then making sure that on May 1, once we have an understanding of the Economic Forum, that we drive the resources to the schools"

The Economic Forum is responsible for providing forecasts for the state's general fund revenue.

Ebert said she has several quick fixes she can work on right away in her new role. She gave an example of repairs at facilities and making sure all schools have air conditioning that is working as the summer approaches.

According to CCSD representatives, Ebert will be part of the Starlight Awards happening tomorrow, where she will help recognize more than 800 district employees.



