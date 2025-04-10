Your voice matters for CCSD's long-term plan to overhaul district facilities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Your voice can be heard at a number of upcoming community forums for a master plan of Clark County School District facilities.

On Wednesday, CCSD announced a Facility Master Plan (FMP) designed to "guide how schools are used and where capital investments are made over the next 5 to 10 years."

The district said they have partnered with New York-based architectural firm CannonDesign to reassess each school, study enrollment trends and create a planning process led by the community.

It's not just the physical infrastructure under the microscope either. CCSD said this master plan will also involve operational aspects like educational programs, grade configurations, school sizes and their locations.

"As the student population evolves and schools serve families across urban, suburban, and rural areas, the FMP is a chance to improve and reimagine learning environments. It will address challenges like overcrowding, aging buildings, and shifting community needs — with the goal of creating modern, inspiring spaces where all students can succeed," CCSD said in the press release.

Community forums will be held in-person and virtually and offered in English in Spanish.

Below are the following dates and times for each planned community forum:

April 14

April 16

April 21

April 22

April 23

April 26

Community Forum 1: Virtual Weekend AM | 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Community Forum 1: Virtual Weekend AM | 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | (Spanish Only)

Community Forum 1: Virtual Weekend PM | 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | (Spanish only)

Community Forum 1: Virtual Weekend PM | 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

April 28

Community Forum 1: Virtual Weekday AM | 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Community Forum 1: Virtual Weekday AM | 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. | (Spanish Only)

Community Forum 1: Virtual Weekday PM | 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | (Spanish Only)

April 29