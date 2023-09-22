Nevada governor, superintendent announce 'Acing Accountability' initiative to see effectiveness of investments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you have a student at a public school, Governor Joe Lombardo says he wants to see improvements in the classroom. Lombardo and State Superintendent Jhone Ebert announced the "Acing Accountability" initiative to ensure effectiveness in Nevada's K-12 classrooms.

This year, Lombardo committed an additional $2.6 billion to the education budget and plans to hold school districts accountable when it comes to results.

"Along with this funding, I expect results," said Lombardo during his State of the State address. "I won't accept a lack of funding as an excuse for underperformance."

One of his campaign promises more money for education.

After the legislature passed Senate Bill 231, the governor signed it. The bill committed an additional $2.6 to Nevada's K-12 education system.

"With this historic funding," he said. "Comes accountability."

Soon, the money is set to be distributed to school districts up and down the state. Thursday, the governor announced ways to make sure the state is getting a return on the investment.

"Especially here in Clark County, we will allocate the entire two years to evaluate the data and those numbers and performance of both our

students and instructors to see if we are accomplishing what we intended to accomplish," he said.

For students, the state will look at growth in math, literacy data and college preparedness. State Superintendent Johne Ebert says they have their work cut out for them.

The announcement came with implementation expectations. The initiative will look at district planning, evidence-based instructional materials, literacy growth and proficiency and rigorous coursework.

The expectations ask questions such as, "To what degree are high school graduates prepared for success in college or a career?" and "To what degree do districts have the workforce to meet the needs of every student?"

They want 95 percent of classrooms staffed with licensed educators. 250 million of the $2.6 billion was allocated for the teacher salary increases.

Out of that, the Clark County School District expects to receive 170 to 180 million to go toward teachers' and support staff salaries.

"That is defined by statute, how much money, the ability to allocate that money for that particular bill," Lombardo said.

As teacher salary negotiations continue, we have heard from teacher after teacher about SB231 funds.

"We should be able to get what was allocated, what was promised to us," a teacher told KTNV. "They have that money. They should give that money to the teachers."

Teachers' union president Marie Neisess reacted to the governor's announcement of the initiative.

"We believe the governor's budget provided a sufficient amount of money to make sure we are getting the contract that we want," said Neisess, president of the Clark County Education Association.

The funds will not be paid out to Clark County teachers until the arbitration process is done.

"It is a long process, an important process, but we have to let it go in the direction it is going," she said.

The Clark County School District released a statement following Thursday's "Acing Accountability" initiative:

Clark County School Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara visited Richard J. Rundle Elementary School Thursday along with Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert to see state dollars at work to improve early childhood development.



The Clark County School District welcomes the Governor’s effort to provide measures of academic progress across the state. Many of the measures announced Thursday align with goals and expectations outlined in the District’s five-year strategic plan. With funding from the federal government, new math, science, and English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum was purchased District-wide for the first time in a decade. Student performance in mathematics improved by two percentage points in the latest NSPF results.



“We welcome Governor Lombardo’s call for accountability, which we’ve been implementing since launching our Focus 2024 Strategic Plan five years ago when I first arrived,” said Superintendent Jesus F. Jara. “Starting in the classroom, CCSD staff continue to focus on student-centered instruction and outcomes to lift our students out of the pandemic-related declines we–like every school district–have experienced. Those who criticize our results must realize they are criticizing our teachers who deal with unprecedented issues to educate our kids, including the ongoing effects of a worldwide pandemic.”



Now that the state has established metrics, we will continue rebounding our students to produce improved outcomes. The District increased academic rigor and pacing to combat educational impacts following the pandemic and expects to show improvement on these standards in the current school year.



While the Board and Superintendent are ultimately accountable for results, accountability expectations must exist at every level, and the District will work with bargaining units to ensure that every employee understands the expectations outlined in state law and District policies. Clark County School District

