Nevada campaign to allow breakaway school districts fails to make 2024 ballot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An initiative to allow the breakup of county-based school districts in Nevada will not appear on the 2024 ballot, organizers announced on Friday.

The Community Schools Initiative needed 140,777 valid signatures divided equally among Nevada's Congressional districts in order to qualify, but received word from the Secretary of State that it didn't meet the requirement. The coalition said it ultimately collected more than 230,000 signatures across the Silver State and vowed to remain active during the 2023 legislative session "and beyond."

The initiative, which was opposed by the Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association, sought to amend state law to allow local governments to vote to form their own school districts. Organizers sought to "revamp Nevada's outdated and underperforming K-12 education system."

"Although we are disappointed this initiative did not qualify, we are not deterred," said Dan Stewart, Community Schools Initiative chairman. "We have brought awareness to the need to create school districts that are more responsive to the communities they serve, while equitably bringing funding and decision-making closer to our students and teachers."

Stewart vowed the coalition would continue to work toward its goal, "with an eye towards refiling the initiative in 2024."

In a statement to media, CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara called the campaign a "distraction" that can now be "put to rest."

"CCSD will continue working with legislators and Governor-elect to ensure optimal education funding, and the policies necessary to improve student academic outcomes for all students no matter their zip code," Jara stated. "We will continue to meet our students where they are, no matter where they come from, or how they show up."

'ABYSMAL' SCHOOL FUNDING: Report identifies Nevada's 'abysmal' school funding; superintendents call for education investment