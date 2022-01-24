Watch
Nevada initiative would allow new breakaway school districts

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
The Clark County School District is the nation's fifth largest school district with more than 320,000 enrolled students as of 2020.
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jan 24, 2022
NEVADA (AP) — A Henderson city councilman who wants a state law change to let communities like his carve out their own school districts has filed paperwork to gather citizen support to put the question before state lawmakers next year.

Dan Stewart filed an initiative petition on Jan. 11 through a political action committee he formed.

Stewart and other initiative backers argue the size of districts like Clark County makes it difficult to manage schools.

If they gather enough signatures to put the initiative before lawmakers, it would allow communities like Henderson to secede from the Clark County School District. It's the fifth-largest in the country, with about 320,000 students.

