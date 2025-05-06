Let's see how new education funding data for Nevada stacks up against other schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The state's budgetary concerns over education remain top of mind for many Nevadans, so I looked into new funding data to see how education spending stacks up against other schools.

Nevada spent just $11,673 per student in 2023, ranking the state 46th out of 50 in K-12 education spending, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The state spending the most per student is New York at $30,012, while Idaho ranked lowest at $10,247.

Nevada's 2023 education spending includes a partial increase signed into law by Governor Joe Lombardo. According to a separate Education Data Initiative report on public education, Nevada spent $12,229 per pupil in 2024, reflecting a full year of the Lombardo boost.

When it comes to performance, Nevada ranks 44th according to Consumer Affairs. The top-performing states were in the northeast part of the U.S., where average spending was about $25,000 per student.

"It's been a challenge for a long time," said Rebecca Dirks Garcia, who has had children in the Clark County School District (CCSD) as well as helping with many school budgets.

"We have Nevada specific research that shows we're not adequately funding education," Dirks Garcia said.

When I sat down with CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert in April, this is something we talked about. She addressed funding concerns for the coming years.

"The commission on school funding has the plan to get us to just the national average over 10 years," Ebert said.

A report by the Commission on School Funding lists ways Nevada could raise more revenue, such as property tax adjustments or increases to the sales tax, but where more revenue could come from is up to lawmakers.

"What I think should happen is that we need more revenue for education. How it happens is something that the entire community needs to discuss. We have this expectation of our children being able to compete nationally and globally," Ebert said.

Parents like Dirks Garcia wonder if and when spending on students will gain traction.

"The question is, are the legislature and the governor going to step up and actually make movement to follow those recommendations and find ways to provide our kids with the resources that they need?" Dirks Garcia said. "If we want a better future for our kids, that requires investment."

Two notable bills are currently working their way through the Nevada Legislature. Dirks Garcia says they contain positive changes, but the funding is what's going to take years of work.



