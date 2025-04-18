LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New Clark County School District superintendent Jhone Ebert sits down with Channel 13 a week into her position to answer some questions we received from viewers.

Ebert confirms staff members are monitoring bills, with particular interest in the majority leader's upcoming bill related to pre-kindergarten education.

WATCH: Joe Moeller sits down with CCSD superintendent Jhone Ebert

Channel 13 sits down with new CCSD superintendent Jhone Ebert and answers some of your questions

"We have staff that are there right now, tracking all of the bills," the official said. "We know that we still have a majority leader's bill coming out. We're excited about that with pre-K. We know the governor's proposed budget also had pre-K."

The district emphasized that their legislative focus extends beyond just securing funding.

"It's not just about the funds. It's about policy that we have good policy that's made that will help the Clark County School District move forward, and there's nothing that will handcuff us," Ebert said.

WATCH: Joe Moeller's full one-on-one interview with CCSD superintendent

Full Interview: Channel 13 sits down with CCSD superintendent Jhone Ebert

When asked about specific funding goals, she pointed to recommendations from the Commission on School Funding.

"The Commission on School Funding has the plan to get us to just the national average over 10 years," they explained. "We had a massive infusion and I'm very thankful for it, but we're not even at the national average."

Ebert highlighted the disparity in pupil funding compared to other states.

"People want to compare our outcomes for our students when our students aren't receiving the resources that the children in New York are receiving," the official said. "In New York, it's $28,000 per kid. We're not even half that in Nevada."

The district is also in the process of filling key administrative positions, including a new Chief Financial Officer.

"We're narrowing down the finalists, and hopefully doing interviews here quickly and hope to have someone named within the next month, you know, a few weeks after that," Ebert said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

