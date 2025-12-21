Las Vegas Aces join community, first responders for holiday parade at Helen J. Stewart School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces joined local sports organizations and first responders Friday morning to spread holiday cheer during a parade at Helen J. Stewart School, a specialized public school serving students with disabilities across Clark County.

Students lined the parade route as representatives from the Aces, other Las Vegas teams, Metro Police and Clark County Fire Department walked through campus handing out gifts, exchanging high-fives and celebrating the season together.

WATCH | The holiday parade at Helen J. Stewart School

“It’s about spreading cheers, spreading love — not just now but year-round — and just making a special moment,” an Aces front office staff member said.

Helen J. Stewart School serves students from elementary through post-secondary levels, focusing on life skills, communication and independence. School representatives said events like the parade allow students to experience community celebrations that aren’t always accessible.

“It gives these students a chance to participate,” a school representative said. “They can’t necessarily go out to these events, so to bring them here to them and just to see the smiles on their faces and to see how much the families enjoy it — it really means a lot.”

For the Aces, the event was about reinforcing their presence beyond the basketball court.

“With these kids and folks out here, it just means so much to the Las Vegas Aces,” the staff member said. “I want them to know that we’re accessible — like we’re a part of this community. It’s not like just under the lights and under the championships and under the games. It’s really about being out here in Vegas and connecting with everybody and knowing that they mean something to us, as we hope we mean something to them.”

Santa Claus also made an appearance, emphasizing the importance of the moment for students.

“For the kids — it’s all about the kids,” Santa said. “All about taking care of the kids, having them smile, just feeling their heart through their hands. Some of them can’t see, but you know what — they could feel.”

Parents said the event reflected the supportive environment Helen J. Stewart School provides.

“I like the atmosphere of togetherness and supporting each other,” one parent said. “Just celebrating Christmas. Helen J. Stewart is the best for my son. He’s thriving. We are at peace bringing him to school every day.”

The parade served as a reminder that community support — especially during the holidays — can have a lasting impact far beyond the celebration itself.