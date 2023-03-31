Jara: 'new tech on the way,' CCSD continues budget priority conversations with parents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The conversation continues Thursday evening among Clark County School District parents and staff members about budget priorities within the school district.

Thursday's community conversations meeting marks the third workshop the school district has held to gather information from the public on ways to use school funding for the 2023 - 2024 school year.

PREVIOUS: CCSD is set to hold community conversations regarding budget priorities for the 2023-24 school year

"Mental health," said a parent.

"Free lunches and breakfast," said another parent.

Anela Lightfoot has a fourth-grade daughter, and says she would like to see more money spent on resources.

"I want more books, but diverse books and I also like that her school offers archery. Stuff like that, that's a little unconventional but it boosts a lot more than people see. So, I want to see more sport and money going there," said Lightfoot.

While priorities ranged from a variety of topics, safety was a top concern for many parents on the scene at Shadow Ridge High School following a hard lockdown after reports of a person with a gun. A student was detained, but no gun was ever located. Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara says allocating money for safety measures has always been a priority.

"Safety has always been a concern, it's a concern to me, our students and staff, and parents," said Dr. Jesus Jara.

He also says new technology in is the works to better communicate with parents.

"We're working on something that will be released soon. It is exciting, we hope that the parents see that and we get a response right away from the individuals responsible. So excited about some of the things coming," said Dr. Jesus Jara.

There's still time for your voice to be heard. The fourth and final meeting is Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Family Support Center - Multipurpose Room.