CCSD hosting Community Conversations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is hosting a set of Community Conversations this week.

The district said they're looking for feedback as trustees and other officials look at budget priorities for the 2023 to 2024 school year.

CCSD said input from these four meetings will be compiled and presented to the entire Board of School Trustees at the April Work Session public meeting. CCSD's tentative budget is set to be approved by the trustees at the April 13 board meeting.

You can attend one of the four meeting below.

Monday, March 27

Chaparral High School Library

6-8 p.m.

3850 Annie Oakley Drive

Tuesday, March 28

Robert O. Gibson Leadership Academy Middle School Library

6-8 p.m.

3900 W. Washintgon Avenue

Thursday, March 30

Ed Von Tobel Middle School Library

6-8 p.m.

2436 N. Pecos Road

Saturday, April 1

Family Support Center Multipurpose Room

2-4 p.m.

1720 S. Maryland Parkway