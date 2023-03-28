CCSD is set to hold community conversations regarding budget priorities for the 2023-24 school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is set to host a series of community conversations this week about budget priorities for the 2023-24 school year.

Jessica Jones is a Clark County School District teacher and mother of two students. She’s got a vested interest in how the district spends its dollars and would like to see a portion of the 2023 - 2024 district budget go toward mental health care.

"Anything invested into mental health. Health care, in general, would be a big win for kids in this state,” said Jones.

Superintendent. Dr. Jesus Jara also agrees that mental health should be prioritized in next school year’s budget. He also says he's aware employee recruitment, aging infrastructure, and safety are all top of mind for many who work and learn in one of the district 336 schools.

“If kids aren’t feeling safe and if teachers and educators aren’t safe they’ll not going to learn. So that’s what I’m seeing but we’ll what to hear from the community about what they want us to focus on and prioritize,” said Superintendent. Dr. Jara.

Monday kicked off the first in a series of community conversations allowing parents and staff to weigh in on CCSD's 2023 - 2024 spending budget — hovering around 2.9 billion dollars.

Attendees got a chance to participate in activities, provide feedback and learn more about how the budget could be divided. During the session, Superintendent. Dr. Jara revealed that 67% of the budget is spent on student instruction.

“We look to turn in our tentative budget for the board to approve and move toward,” Superintendent. Dr. Jara.