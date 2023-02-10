Health District: 71 people sickened in suspected norovirus outbreak at local elementary school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least 71 people at a local elementary school were sickened in a suspected outbreak of norovirus, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Thursday.

The gastrointestinal illness outbreak was reported among students and staff at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School on Jan. 27, health officials stated.

Of those 71 cases, two were confirmed through laboratory resting. The other 69 "met the criteria to be considered a probable case" based on interviews with those who fell ill, the Health District reports.

The Clark County School District confirmed a letter informing parents of the outbreak was sent the final week of January. The school's principal said administrators were working with SNHD and the district's Health Services Department to prevent further illness.

"Norovirus is very contagious and spreads from person to person," the Health District stated in a news release. It can spread either through direct contact with an infected person, through consuming contaminated food or water, or if someone touches a contaminated surface and puts their unwashed hands in their mouth, health officials said.

Symptoms of norovirus usually manifest within 12 to 48 hours of exposure, health officials said, adding that most people will recover within one to three days. Common symptoms of the stomach illness include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Infected people may also experience fever, headache and body aches.

To protect yourself from norovirus exposure, SNHD recommends washing your hands thoroughly with soap and running water — especially after using the toilet or changing a diaper and before eating, drinking, preparing or handling food.

You can find more information about norovirus on the Health District's website here.