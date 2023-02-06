Health District: Stomach illness outbreak at local elementary school likely caused by norovirus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Norovirus is the suspected cause of an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at a local elementary school, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Monday.

That's based on preliminary lab results in SNHD's investigation of the outbreak at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

"Norovirus is very contagious and spreads from person to person," the Health District stated in a news release. It can spread either through direct contact with an infected person, through consuming contaminated food or water, or if someone touches a contaminated surface and puts their unwashed hands in their mouth, health officials said.

The Clark County School District confirmed a letter informing parents of the outbreak was sent the final week of January. The school's principal said administrators were working with SNHD and the district's Health Services Department to prevent further illness.

The health district and CCSD didn't specify how many students or staff were sickened by the virus.

"At this time, a final count of how many people were ill as a result of this outbreak has not been confirmed," according to the Health District.

Symptoms of norovirus usually manifest within 12 to 48 hours of exposure, health officials said, adding that most people will recover within one to three days. Common symptoms of the stomach illness include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Infected people may also experience fever, headache and body aches.

To protect yourself from norovirus exposure, SNHD recommends washing your hands thoroughly with soap and running water — especially after using the toilet or changing a diaper and before eating, drinking, preparing or handling food.

"The Health District is continuing to work closely with the Clark County School District on this investigation," officials stated.

You can find more information about norovirus on the Health District's website here.