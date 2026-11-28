LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has released an overview of what it's proposing for some of its schools, offering more answers about the district's future.

The recommendation comes after a two-year process that included community forums, surveys, enrollment trend analyses and facility evaluations.

The staff recommendation is to renovate 19 schools, replace eight and consolidate six.

As the proposal was released, viewers began asking questions, including what the changes mean for teachers and staff members.

Brandon McLaughlin, CCSD's chief of facilities, addressed that question during a Zoom meeting with reporters.

"If the board does decide to take action on these, we would start to identify principals immediately following board action," McLaughlin said. "And then from there, the school budgets that would come out in January, at least for the ones that we're talking about for '27, '28 school year, those would start to be budgeted through those principals as early as January. So, through that customary budgeting process, then licensed educators, support professionals would then have knowledge about where they would be placed — whether at the consolidated school or what options they may have."

Education CCSD recommends consolidating 6 schools as part of $3.7B facility master plan KTNV Staff

The proposal carries a $3.7 billion price tag from restricted bond funds.

I asked whether any additional taxes would need to come from residents to support that bond funding. McLaughlin said no.

"It's our current $3.7 billion of what we call roll over general obligation bonds that were approved in 2021. So, this is really just the culmination of how do we most strategically use this," McLaughlin said. "It's not additional revenue we're anticipating, nor is it additional taxes. This is how do we best leverage the limited resources we do have."

A board work session is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2, where trustees will discuss the proposal.

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