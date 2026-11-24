LAS VEGAS — The Clark County School District has recommended consolidating six schools, replacing eight schools and renovating 19 schools as part of a $3.7 billion facility master plan.

The district released the recommendations Monday ahead of the Board of School Trustees work session scheduled for Dec. 2, as it navigates a decline in student enrollment.

CCSD cites declining birth rates as the main contributor to the decrease in student enrollment. The district said it expects to serve 45,000 fewer students over the next five years.

The recommendations were formed over two years with feedback from community forums, surveys, analysis of enrollment trends and the evaluation of facilities’ conditions, according to the district.

The district said it would invest the money in restricted bond funds across Clark County.

Recommended changes for 2027-28 school year

CCSD said it will recommend merging Helen Anderson Toland International Academy into Matt Kelly Elementary School.

The district would relocate Toland’s Magnet program to the more centrally located Matt Kelly Elementary School, which is set to open for the 2027-28 school year.

Families can also choose to send students to Wendell Williams Elementary School “if they prefer a more traditional neighborhood setting,” CCSD said.

The second recommendation for the 2027-28 school year is to combine Richard J. Rundle Elementary School with Charlotte and Jerry Keller Elementary School.

The district said Keller Elementary School is scheduled for an “extensive” renovation, with updates expected to be completed by the 2028-29 school year.

According to CCSD, students who live west of Nellis Boulevard would be rezoned to Elbert Edwards Elementary School, while some who live south of Charleston Boulevard would be rezoned to John F. Mendoza Elementary School.

The district said these proposed rezones would prevent students from having to cross major streets while on their way to school.

Recommended changes for 2028-29 school year

The district will propose merging Marc A. Kahre Elementary School with Dorothy Eisenberg Elementary School, which it said it slated for “prioritized, near-term renovations.”

Families would also be given the option of applying for a newly renovated Irwin and Susan Molasky Pre-K-8 Magnet School, according to the district. The school is set to open in the fall of 2028.

CCSD said the Kahre campus would be repurposed as the new district police headquarters.

Students currently zoned for Molasky Junior High School could apply for the new Molasky Magnet School or be zoned for Justice Myron E. Leavitt Middle School or J. Harold Brinley Middle School, according to the district.

Leavitt Middle School is set to be renovated and Brinley Middle School was replaced in 2025.

Recommended changes for 2029-30 school year

The district recommends consolidating Quannah McCall Elementary School and Marion Cahlan Elementary School.

According to CCSD, most students would be rezoned to the newly reconstructed Jim Bridge Pre-K-8 School, which is set to be converted into a Magnet school and open in 2029.

The district said some Cahlan students would also have the option to attend Lincoln Elementary School or Fay Herron Elementary School, which is scheduled to be reconstructed in 2030.

Another recommendation is for C.T. Sewell Elementary School to be consolidated into a reconstructed B. Mahlon Brown Pre-K-8 Magnet school to open in fall 2029.

The district said it would renovate Jack and Terry Mannion Middle School and rezone parts of Brown Academy’s middle school zone to Mannion Middle School and Francis H. Cortney Junior High School.

C.T. Sewell Elementary will be repurposed in 2029, CCSD said.

Superintendent Jhone Ebert shared the following statement on the recommendations.

“Every student in Clark County deserves to learn in a safe, modern school building equipped for today’s learners. These recommendations allow us to invest responsibly in school renovations and replacements, expand high-demand Magnet programs, and bring school communities together so we can offer more dedicated adults on campus and richer curricular opportunities for our students.”

The district said it would work with municipalities and community partners to determine the best use of school buildings and surplus properties.

"While there will be fewer CCSD schools, the school buildings in use will be newer and more energy-efficient, directing additional financial resources to the classroom," the district said.

The CCSD Board of School Trustees work session is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Edward A. Greed Education Center on Flamingo Road.