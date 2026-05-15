Clark County School District unveils 'Destination District,' new 5-year strategic plan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A $6 million roadmap aims to make CCSD the first choice for families by improving learning, student well-being, and community trust.

The Clark County School District has unveiled a new five-year strategic plan called "Destination District," a $6 million initiative designed to make the district the first choice for parents and families.

CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert says the plan is ambitious but achievable. It will run from 2026 to 2031.

The plan was shaped by input from 50,000 community members, including students, staff, and parents.

Clark High School senior Celine Chang was among those surveyed.

"What we're really excited about and what we're really grateful for is that CCSD is willing to listen to us," Chang said.

A parent who attended Thursday night's school board meeting also expressed enthusiasm.

"I'm so excited to see this plan unfold," the parent said.

During the meeting, board members were presented with details from the survey. District leaders say the results revealed three major themes that students, staff, and parents want to see improve:

Having learning experiences that prepare students for life.

Creating environments where every student can thrive.

Creating trust and shared responsibility to drive student success.

Ebert says the challenges facing educators are greater now than they were 30 years ago when she stepped into her first educator role — but she says the dreams have not changed.

"We know the vision and the dreams for our students has not changed. We want them to be successful, productive citizens across this community," Ebert said.

Ebert says she wants CCSD to be the first choice for parents, pointing to recent improvements in student math proficiency and graduation rates that she says are outpacing charter schools and the rest of the state.

"There are some other benchmarks that we are looking at, which we haven't developed all of the components of implementation, and so we'll see those further out. So it will be a continuum of rolling out that information," Ebert said.

Ebert says the Destination District plan will also play a key role in sparking joy for the district's more than 44,000 staff members, CCSD families, and most importantly, students.

"Allowing us and being able to hear our voices being heard and being put into action for our education, it's not just for the one, but for the many, means everything," Chang said.

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