Clark County School District says RTC partnership getting positive feedback

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District says its new partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission is working and more students are getting to school on time.

"It’s one bus. It’s a straight shot so he doesn’t have to transfer over," said Annette Graziano. "He gets to school within 10 to 15 minutes."

Graziano says she is fortunate to have RTC buses to take her son to high school on time and that she does not have to worry about late school buses like her other child who attend some CCSD middle schools.

"My middle schooler has had transportation issues where sometimes it’s an hour late or it doesn’t show up at all,” she said.

She says her older son has learned to be self-reliant, taking public transportation and avoiding other issues.

"Not only has it given him a sense of independence, but he also has had fewer issues as he had a lot of bullying issues when he was riding the [CCSD] buses,” Graziano said.

The school district says the partnership with RTC has gotten positive feedback from students. About a thousand students are now taking public buses to and from school, with 400 students not previously eligible for transportation requesting it.

“It definitely shows that there is an interest in the public transit system and I appreciate the partnership that RTC and CCSD have come together,” said Jennifer Vobis, CCSD’s executive director of transportation.

Graziano says she knows the RTC option isn’t for every family but is encouraged to see it expand to several high schools.

"A lot of freedom and independence to students and the fact that they don’t miss valuable instruction time.”

The district also says it still has about 240 bus driver positions to fill but says hiring has gotten better.

To learn more about becoming a driver for the district visit transportation.ccsd.net.