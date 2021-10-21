National School Bus Safety Week is underway for Clark County students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of Las Vegas area students take the bus to school every week.

As a part of National School Bus Safety Week, Clark County School District broke down the rules for young students so they are aware of the do's and don'ts when getting to school.

Learning simple rules about school bus safety could end up being life-saving for many children.

CCSD Transit drove the issue of traffic safety home for students at Rex Bell Elementary using the example of, "The Danger Zone". That's the area directly around the bus, including directly in front, behind, or on either side.

Executive Director of Transportation for CCSD Jennifer Vobis says there are a few rules students need to abide by, that could potentially save their life.

"Do not stand in the street when the bus pulls up. Be at the bus stop early enough so you don't miss the bus. Do not pass in front or behind the bus. When you're on the bus, be sure to follow safety rules, of not eating on the bus, staying in your seat, and make sure your legs and arms aren't in the aisles."

CCSD's traffic safety officials have more rules to enforce now than ever.

In the age of COVID-19, safety protocols on school buses look a little different than they did two years ago.

While on the bus, students are advised to keep their masks on and to social distance.

Potential threats like stranger danger, traffic safety, and how to properly load and unload the bus are important for both students and parents to be aware of.

Students at Rex Bell Elementary were shown a demonstration by 'Barney' the bus safety mascot.

Using visual tools like "Barney" helped officials break down bus safety rules to make them easier for younger children to understand.

As a vital part of National School Bus Safety Awareness Week, CCSD urges parents to continue educating their kids at home, to ensure that all valley students make it to their destination safely.

