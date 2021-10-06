These Clark County School District high schools will have access to RTC buses for rides

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Clark County School District continuing to face a bus driver shortage of more than 200 bus drivers, the district has decided to turn to the Regional Transportation Commission for help.

The two organizations are partnering to bring transportation to students who have been affected by the shortage.

Some of the Las Vegas valley students who will be affected are those who attend these high schools:



Bonanza High School

Green Valley High School

Chaparral High School

Las Vegas High School

Cheyenne High School

Liberty High School

Cimarron-Memorial High School

Spring Valley High School

Clark High School

Sunrise Mountain High School

Del Sol High School

Valley High School

Desert Oasis High School

Western High School

Durango High School

In total, 15 high schools will have access to RTC bus service due to their proximity to the RTC bus stops.

Only those students who live within close distance of the designated stops are given the option to ride.

Those eligible students will receive free monthly bus passes, which can be found by downloading rideRTC App then following the prompts from CCSD.

Buses are scheduled to run every 15 to 30 minutes and are each equipped with a dozen cameras as well as Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers patrolling around most bus stops.

Informational meetings are being held through Friday. For more information, you can visit transportation.ccsd.net.

CCSD officials say the changes are set to go into effect on Oct. 11.

For anyone interested in working as a bus driver with the district, details can be found here.