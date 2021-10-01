Clark County School District addressing school bus issues with RTC partnership

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School buses running late or not showing up at all. It’s testing the patience of parents who are frustrated their kids are late to school. But a new Clark County School District partnership with RTC is aiming to help get students to school on time.

“It is a perennial guessing game as to if and when the bus is coming.”

That’s a feeling Rebecca Garcia and many other CCSD parents are feeling. Several weeks into the school year with late or missing busses are still an issue. Garcia says it’s the number one complaint on the CCSD Parents Facebook page.

“Almost every single pending post is a complaint regarding late bussing or buses not showing up,” she said.

A major reason is a driver shortage in the district with about 240 positions still needing to be filled. To address this, CCSD is now partnering with RTC to provide bus service for a number of high schools to get kids to campus on time free of charge starting October 11. Current school bus drivers will still remain employed. Garcia says some parents were caught off-guard.

“It’s been a little sudden and lacking in full details for parents so today it’s causing some concern for parents on how this would work,” she said.

She says the plan is a start and could help some parents as her own high school son takes RTC to school.

“He takes RTC about half the time because it’s more reliable and closer to our house than if he was taking his assigned magnet school route,” Garcia said.

However, using public buses has prompted some safety concerns from others.

“Just imagine there’s someone who could possibly be a pedophile and could be talking to one of the students,” David Gomez, a CCSD parent said.

RTC says buses are equipped with cameras inside and students can notify a bus driver about a threat which is then relayed to security personnel and CCSD staff.

CCSD says it is actively hiring bus drivers. For anyone interested in working details can be found here.