How RTC plans to keep Las Vegas area high school students safe on its buses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bus driver shortage within Clark County School District has caused its buses on the road to run late. That’s why the CCSD is partnering with the Regional Transportation Commission to provide bus services to 15 high schools across the district.

The partnership allows some students, like Michael Plummer from Spring Valley High School, to do more at school.

“I was able to come to these extracurricular activities because I wasn’t originally able to attend because there are no late buses,” he said.

Plummer has taken RTC buses for three years and will now be able to save money thanks to a pass, through this program. He says he’s felt safe on public buses.

“It’s usually pretty calm. Most people keep to themselves and it’s pretty quiet. When you take the same route every morning,” he said.

The program will start on Oct. 11 and eliminate some school bus routes. The district says those drivers will be put on other routes.

RTC says buses have 12 cameras onboard and a security team monitoring them. Students are able to get the attention of drivers if they feel unsafe from someone.

“All RTC buses are deemed Safe Place. Drivers have training in Safe Place. Safe Place is a training for youth in trouble,” said Francis Julien, RTC's deputy CEO.

Plummer says there haven’t been too many incidents on public buses, and he was able to convince his skeptical mother.

“After a week or so, it seems pretty good and it’s pretty safe. The bus drivers are usually super nice,” he said.

RTC says there’s no talk of expanding the program yet as they’re focusing on making the routes to select high schools work.

For anyone interested in working as a bus driver with the district, details can be found here.