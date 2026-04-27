Clark County School District pilots new artificial intelligence program inside classrooms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is in the middle of a pilot program incorporating artificial intelligence into lessons at several schools, including Fremont Middle School.

Sixth graders in Ms. Aiello's class are using Google's AI assistant, Gemini, to help research whether volcanic eruptions make global temperatures warmer or cooler.

Instead of just giving students the answers, the AI tool—referred to as a "gem"—points them to helpful resources and responds to their questions with more questions to stimulate their minds.

"This time specifically, I found a collection of resources and websites, articles, that I uploaded into the gem, and it's pulling information from that, so it's only using the information that I'm giving it," Aiello said.

Students like Sebastian and Kayleb log on to ask the gem questions about their research.

"My favorite part is that it can give you a diagram of what you're trying to work on, like how I'm using a diagram that it gave me on my notes," Kayleb said.

"I think before, I would use AI to just answer simple questions, but now I'm using it way more in the classroom," said Sebastian.

When asked how his parents reacted to the use of AI in the classroom, Kayleb noted it was not a surprise.

"They actually didn't have much of a reaction. They kind of expected for something like that to happen," he said.

Aiello said it also helps with her students whose first language is Spanish.

She says if they have trouble understanding what they are reading, they can ask the gem to translate it to a lower grade level to better comprehend the material.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

