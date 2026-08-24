East Las Vegas hit-and-run kills pedestrian, police searching for driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hit-and-run in the east valley Sunday night has left one person with dead and police searching for the driver involved.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A pedestrian was crossing Nellis in or next to a marked crosswalk in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

An unknown gray sedan was traveling south on Nellis Boulevard, hit the pedestrian, and fled from the scene, police said.

Arriving medical personnel took the pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s Trauma Center, where she was admitted for life-threatening injuries. She ultimately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police were able to locate the car involved but are still searching for the driver.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3595 or (702) 828-3060, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

