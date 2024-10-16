Early voting starts Saturday: Here's what you need to know before you cast your ballot

Dozens of early voting sites across the valley are set to open Saturday morning.

If you're a first-time voter planning to vote in person at one of these locations between Oct. 19 and Nov. 1, here are the forms of identification you'll need to have with you:



Driver's License

ID issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles

Military ID

ID issued by a government agency that has your signature and physical description

Same-day registration is also available for those who are not yet registered using a provisional ballot.

A provisional ballotallows local election officials additional time to verify the eligibility of someone registering to vote. If you're planning to register and vote on the same day, you'll need one of the following:



Unexpired Nevada Driver's License

Nevada ID card

Nevada DMV Interim Document

If you've voted in the state of Nevada before, you won't need to show your ID. However, your name must appear in the Election Board Register and your signature will need to match the signature on record.

The state has also already mailed out ballots so, technically, early voting has already started. If you're planning to mail your ballot in, it will need to be postmarked on Nov. 5. You can also take your mail-in ballot to an in-person voting location by 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Daily Early Voting Turnout will be available every night on the Election Department's website.

Channel 13 has a full list of voting sites, along with the dates and times that they'll be open, here.