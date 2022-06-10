Early voting ends Friday: Polling locations in the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday is the last day to cast an early vote for the June 14th primary election.

The primary will decide many of the candidates who will be on the ballot for November’s general election.

If you miss the chance to vote early, you can still vote in-person or drop off your mail-in ballot at a polling station on Tuesday.

All ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on June 14th or earlier to be counted. Ballots received through June 18th will be counted.

The following early voting sites are open through Friday, June 10 at the locations listed below:

Arroyo Market Square, event tent in the parking lot near The Men’s Wearhouse at the 215 Beltway and South Rainbow Boulevard: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Blue Diamond Crossing, event tent in the parking lot between Target and Kohl’s at Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street: June 8-9 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) and June 10 (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Boulevard Mall, east main lobby near Galaxy Theaters at 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy. June 10th (11 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Centennial Center Home Depot, event tent in the parking lot at 7881 W. Tropical Pkwy.: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Deer Springs Town Center, event tent near Home Depot at North 5th St. and E. Deer Springs Way: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J St. / W. Lake Mead Blvd.: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road: June 10th (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Galleria at Sunset, near Kohl’s Court, first floor, 1300 W. Sunset Road: June 10th (11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Lowe’s, event tent at 2570 E. Craig Road: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

LVAC Las Vegas Athletic Club – North, event tent at 6050 N. Decatur Blvd.: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

LVAC Las Vegas Athletic Club – Northwest, event tent at 1725 N. Rainbow Blvd.: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Meadows Mall, first floor near Round1, 4300 Meadows Lane: June 10th (10 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Mountains Edge Regional Park, event tent at 8101 W. Mountains Edge Pkwy.: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Nellis Crossing Shopping Center, event tent near Target at Nellis Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard: June 10 th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Silverado Ranch Plaza, event tent near PetsMart, S. Eastern Avenue at E. Silverado Ranch Boulevard: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Town Square Las Vegas, event tent near AMC Theaters, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Tropicana Beltway Plaza, event tent near Lowe’s, 5120 S. Fort Apache Road: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Albertsons, Craig Road at Decatur Boulevard: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.: June 10th (8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Centennial Hills YMCA, 6601 N. Buffalo Dr.: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Cora Coleman Senior Center, 2100 Bonnie Lane: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Enterprise Library, 8310 S. Las Vegas Blvd.: June 10th (10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Lakes Lutheran Church, 8200 W. Sahara Ave.: June 10th (9 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Mountain Crest Community Center, 4701 N. Durango Dr.: June 10th (9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Paradise Community Center, 4775 McLeod Dr.: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Sun City MacDonald Ranch Community Center, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Vons, E. Horizon Ridge Pkwy.: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road: June 10th (9 a.m.-7 p.m.)

