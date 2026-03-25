LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early record heat in Southern Nevada prompts warnings for drivers

The American Red Cross is urging Southern Nevada drivers to update their car emergency kits as unprecedented March heat brings extreme temperatures and increased risks on the road.

WATCH| Shellye Leggett talks to the American Red Cross about how you can prepare when an emergency happens

Early record-breaking heat in Southern Nevada prompts urgent warnings for drivers to prepare emergency kits

The heat arrived early in Southern Nevada, which means safety should be top of mind, especially when driving.

The sudden warmup is catching many drivers off guard without emergency supplies in their cars. I will share how you can protect your family when you hit the road.

How prepared are you for an emergency on the side of the road? A flat tire could be an easy fix, but in this heat, it could cause an even bigger emergency.

This unprecedented March heat is breaking records across Southern Nevada. Las Vegas has already hit 99 degrees. With temperatures running 20 to 30 degrees above normal, an extreme heat warning remains in effect.

"I'm glad it's not cold anymore, but it's really hot. It's, it's getting bad," a Las Vegas resident said.

"Winter, what’s winter? It feels like we didn’t even have a winter," another Las Vegas resident said.

The American Red Cross is warning everyone of the heat-related dangers you could face on the road. A simple flat tire could turn into a deadly emergency. Drivers and passengers can quickly face heat exhaustion or heat stroke if they get stranded.

"We're all kind of experiencing the same brutal, uh, summer, but of course our bodies experiencing, experience them differently," said Alyssa Rueda, Community disaster program specialist with American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

According to the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, the region has recorded 796 heat-related deaths over the past two years. This is why they are urging everyone to update their car emergency kits right now.

"We do experience it every year, but of course the frost is coming off. We're coming out of hibernation and then the heat comes on really strong. I mean, now in March it's record-breaking heat already, so it does maybe progressively get worse every year," Rueda said.

According to the Red Cross of Southern Nevada, this is what you should keep in your heat-related emergency kit: a gallon of water, electrolyte or sports drinks, sunscreen, a windshield sunshade, and an umbrella. Do not forget basic emergency supplies like a phone charger and jumper cables.

"Staying informed is very important, looking at your emergency app to know when the heat is coming, when a heat advisory or heat warning shows, that means we have a certain time frame before the heat is gonna impact us in our community," Rueda said.

The Red Cross said preparation is your best defense against the heat.

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