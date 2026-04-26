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E-dirt bike rider dies after crashing into wall near Sahara Avenue & Rancho Drive

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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 36-year-old man is dead after crashing an e-bicycle into a cinderblock wall Saturday evening.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the man was riding an e-bicycle, which they also described as an "e-dirt bike," westbound on Lourdes Avenue just after 5 p.m. when he entered the intersection at Paseo Del Prado.

According to police, video surveillance and evidence at the scene indicates that the rider of the e-dirt bike "failed to yield" at the intersection and veered to the right, where he struck the curb and then crashed into a wall, coming to rest on the sidewalk and roadway.

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The rider was transported to the UMC Trauma Center by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased. As of this report, he has not been publicly identified.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.


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