E-device injuries spike at Las Vegas trauma center

Health officials at Sunrise Hospital say they have already treated more than half as many e-bike and scooter injury patients in 2026 as they did in all of 2025.

Sunrise Hospital has treated 140 patients injured on electric bikes and scooters so far this year. That is already more than half of the 254 patients treated in all of 2025.

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John Pope, vice president of trauma services at Sunrise Hospital, said helmet use remains dangerously low.

"We still have low helmet use, it's around 21% and we still have about 30% of those that are pediatrics, so under the age of 18."

Pope said injuries can range from broken bones to serious brain injuries.

"Even with excellent care, when there's damage to your brain, there's a chance you might not have a full recovery," said Pope.

Pope adds that Sunrise Hospital is also working to educate kids about the dangers of using these devices without a helmet. He said they also provide younger patients with helmets after being treated at the hospital.

Mason Huff knows that reality firsthand. We introduced you to Huff in December after he was hospitalized when a car struck him while he was riding his electric scooter. He was not wearing a helmet and now calls it his biggest regret.

WATCH |We spoke to Huff back in December ahead of the holiday season, when e-bikes and e-scooters were looking to be the hot gift of the year:

'I could have died': Teen shares his story adding caution to anyone planning to ride e-devices

"I could have died. Helmets are very, very important," Huff said.

Electric scooters and bikes are a common sight across the valley — at parks, on sidewalks and alongside traffic.

Jane Everett has been riding her electric scooter for nearly a year. She wears her helmet and says she tries to stay careful, but the roads can still feel unpredictable.

"There's a lot of crazy drivers," Everett said.

"It gets scary sometimes, like when they cut you off, it races your heart," Everett said.

Everett's message to kids and parents is simple.

"Take lessons and be very careful," Everett said.

Henderson Police are also working to address the problem. HPD is currently targeting illegal e-motorcycles, with enforcement focused on areas flagged by residents. During their last similar enforcement effort, officers issued 47 citations and towed 14 illegal e-motorcycles. Police say education on safety remains a central part of those efforts.

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