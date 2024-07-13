Dust clouds rolling through Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A dust storm from Arizona is rolling through the Las Vegas valley Friday evening.
Remember that dust storm in Mohave County Arizona earlier this afternoon? This is what's left of it after having moved through northwestern Arizona and southern Nevada as seen from the Potosi South webcam. #NVwx #AZwx— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 13, 2024
Webcam Courtesy of @blmnv and @ALERTWestCams pic.twitter.com/i4xYpM5s1q
Outflow winds kicked up dust from a dry lake bed around Dolan Springs in Mohave County. The dust storm is creating hazy skies and decreased air quality.