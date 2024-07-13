Watch Now
Dust clouds rolling through Las Vegas valley

Posted at 7:47 PM, Jul 12, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A dust storm from Arizona is rolling through the Las Vegas valley Friday evening.

Outflow winds kicked up dust from a dry lake bed around Dolan Springs in Mohave County. The dust storm is creating hazy skies and decreased air quality.

