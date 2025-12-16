Durango Casino unveils new high-limit slot rooms and parking garage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Champagne and caviar flowed inside the Durango Casino and Resort Monday night as dozens of high rollers came to celebrate the grand opening of the casino's new high-limit slot room.

"Oh, it's nice!" Roderick Woo said.

Woo is visiting from California. He is one of the dozens who got to try out the new gaming room for the first time. He was surprised to learn just how fast it got done.

"Pretty good timeline for expansion," Woo said.

David Horn is the vice president and general manager for Durango Casino and Resort. He tells me the new addition is the first renovation for the casino since opening in December 2023. It only took 10 months and includes the high-limit gaming room, a multi-level parking garage with free parking, and an expansion to the casino floor.

"We're excited, we're happy for our locals and all our guests that are going to come see us," Horn said. "This is important. This is something we needed to do to make it convenient and easy for our guests... really amps up the whole property."

I was able to take a walk through the new 8,000-square-foot gaming room, which includes 120 slot machines, a 60-foot chandelier, a circular bar, and an outdoor patio.

When asked what's next for the casino, Horn outlined ambitious expansion plans.

"Well, next we have our north expansion. You can call it an amenity package. We are having things ranging from bowling, entertainment... We are going to have an announcement on it soon, but it's going to be amenity-laden, and I think everyone in this area is going to be very happy with what we do," Horn said.

Station Casinos announced the next phase of Durango Casino & Resort's master plan with a 275,000-square-foot podium expansion on the property's north end. The $385 million project will add gaming, dining and recreational amenities to complement the southwest Las Vegas resort.

The expansion will include an expanded casino floor with 400 additional slot machines, a 36-lane state-of-the-art bowling facility, luxury movie theaters, several new restaurant concepts and food hall outlets and multiple entertainment venues.

Horn tells me the north side expansion will begin in January and could be completed by July 2027.

Woo is excited for what's to come.

"Bowling alley and movie theater—those are really nice, especially if you bring kids with you," Woo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

