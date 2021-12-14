Get rid of Glen Canyon Dam? Experts weigh in

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Peeling back the official policy layers and diving deep (literally), into discussion and out of the box ideas, scientist, Idigenous community leaders, and government officials from all over the country came together before the Colorado river water users association meets in Las Vegas Tuesday.

Scientist hit hard points on water reservoirs, quality, depletion and status of water sources due to climate change.

"There is no one level of long-term average flow and associated variability that we can plan around or optimize for like we thought we could do in the 20th century. We need to consider a range of plausible inflow scenarios for the rest of the 21st century," explained Jeff Lukas, principal at Lukas Climate Research and Consulting.

But before we start trying to fix 20th century mistakes, we have to go back even further to what was taken from Native Americans. The first water managers over the Colorado River but have since lost a lot of oversight privileges.

Nikki Cooley of the Diné (Navajo) Nation who is the co-manager and interim assistant director of the Indigenous Teacher Education’s Tribes & Climate Change Program told us: "I got real questions like: how long have you been working on your tan? Why do people live here there is no green? I thought you were all dead. Why can’t you just share the land? We are still here."

And have to be a part of the conversation.

Which leads to the government and policy makers. What actions need to be done?

David Wegner, a retired U.S. House of Representative expressed: "We blew past the drought 10 years ago. We are now in serious climate change. Reclamation is still using 20th century methods to address 21st century problems."

"A Colorado River bill will have to acknowledge that it’s not a 15 million foot acre river. It’s probably a 10 or 11 million foot acre river," said Eric Balken, executive director of the Glen Canyon Institute & committee member of the Future of the Colorado Group.

Or, they stated, seriously look at reservoir consolidation.

Burke Griggs, a law professor at Washburn University says: "We are in a period of permanent depletion and the era of moderate abundance is over. It never was there. We are in a period of permanent depletion because of over allocation and groundwater over-pumping."

Dan Beard, who is a past commissioner of Bureau of Reclamation, staff director for the House Committee on Natural Resources, assistant director for White House Domestic Policy staff, and chief administrative officer of U.S. House of Representatives declared: "All diversions and dams in the Colorado River should to be stopped immediately. Lake Powell and Glen Canyon Dam should be scrapped and completely decommissioned."

Commissioner Segerblom hopes that a water conference like this will be held annually, testing the waters today to see how it went.

