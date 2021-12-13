U.S. officials, scientists to discuss future of Colorado River

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A virtual conference is scheduled on Monday to discuss the future of the Colorado River with some of the nation's leading scientists, Indigenous community leaders along with former and high-ranking federal officials.

According to a news release on the conference, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will host the discussion with leaders from a diverse array of backgrounds and policy positions to spark an open dialogue about what the future holds for the Colorado River before the Colorado River Water Users Association meets in Las Vegas.

Monday's leaders scheduled on the call include Jeff Lukas, a former researcher with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, David Kreamer, a Geoscience professor, Timothy Williams, chairman of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, and others.

As Las Vegas continues to grow our water resources have been an important topic of work, planning and discussion.

When 2022 rings in, the federal water shortage declaration will cut our supply by about 7 billion gallons.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates on Monday's noon meeting.