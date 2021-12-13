Watch
Local News

Actions

U.S. officials, scientists to discuss future of Colorado River

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this July 20, 2014 file photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line near Hoover Dam on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada. A set of guidelines for managing the Colorado River helped several states through a dry spell, but it's not enough to keep key reservoirs in the American West from plummeting amid persistent drought and climate change, according to a U.S. report released Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Colorado River Management
Posted at 4:47 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 20:09:01-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A virtual conference is scheduled on Monday to discuss the future of the Colorado River with some of the nation's leading scientists, Indigenous community leaders along with former and high-ranking federal officials.

According to a news release on the conference, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom will host the discussion with leaders from a diverse array of backgrounds and policy positions to spark an open dialogue about what the future holds for the Colorado River before the Colorado River Water Users Association meets in Las Vegas.

Monday's leaders scheduled on the call include Jeff Lukas, a former researcher with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, David Kreamer, a Geoscience professor, Timothy Williams, chairman of the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, and others.

As Las Vegas continues to grow our water resources have been an important topic of work, planning and discussion.

RELATED: Here is how Southern Nevada is dealing with growth and the water issue

When 2022 rings in, the federal water shortage declaration will cut our supply by about 7 billion gallons.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates on Monday's noon meeting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH