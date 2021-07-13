Drought conditions pushing wildlife into city limits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — The summer heat can push wildlife into populated areas.

“June is always our busiest month for human and wildlife conflicts,” said Arizona Game and Fish Spokesperson Mark Hart.

Hart says another dry monsoon could lead to even more run-ins.

“We have photos of creatures like mountain lions jumping a 6-foot wall to drink from a backyard pool, and bears can do the same thing.”

Arizona Game and Fish has delivered 73,000 gallons of water to water-catchments in the back country so far this year. They can be a lifesaving source of water for the animals and can help keep them from venturing too close to humans.

“Most of these catchments are in very remote areas so we have to haul these big water trucks on 4-Wheel drive roads many hours in some cases to get it there,” said Hart.

Hart says there are some easy things you can do to keep from attracting wildlife into your yard. The main thing is to eliminate sources of food, water and shelter. Don't leave small pets outside. Don't leave food outside. Don't intentionally feed wildlife. And you want to clear away any brush or areas animals could hide in.

“They want to help, and we get that completely,” he said. “But if you put out a big water source that draws in deer you might pull in a mountain lion as well.”

If you would like to help send water out to thirsty wildlife Game and Fish would appreciate donations. Click here.

